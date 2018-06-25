Needs More People: Roseanne Barr Apologizes For Racist Tweet

Roseanne Barr was recently sitting on top of the world with the revival of her television show on ABC getting big ratings despite her increasingly troublesome online presence. After attacking former President Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett with a racist tweet, Barr apologized in her first interview since the controversy broke.

The Blast reports:

Barr called into Rabbi Shmuley Boteach’s podcast, which was recorded at Stand Up NY in New York City on May 31. Boteach decided at the time not to release the podcast.

“I’m a lot of things,” Barr tells Boteach, her friends of 20 years. “I’m a loudmouth and all that stuff, but I’m not stupid, for God’s sake, and I never would have wittingly called a black person … say they are a monkey. I never would do that! And I didn’t do that.”

Barr says in the interview that she is truly sorry if people thought the infamous tweet — where she said of Barack Obama’s adviser, Valerie Jarrett, “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj” — was intentional.

“I am so sorry,” she says, “that I was so unclear and stupid. I’m very sorry but I don’t think that, I never would do that.”

Barr said that she was ready to accept any and all consequences for her tweets. ABC recently announced a spin-off show that will not feature Barr’s presence, is in the works.

—

Photo: Getty