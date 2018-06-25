PermitPatty: White Woman Calls Cop On Little Girl For Not Having Permit To Sell Water

In yet another instance of white folks not minding their business and curiously enough in the Bay Area, a woman allegedly called the cops on a young girl of color for selling water without a permit. It came out later that the hilariously nicknamed “Permit Patty” claimed she was only pretending to call the cops and was upset about the noise the girl was making.

In a San Francisco neighborhood over the weekend, an eight-year-old girl was selling water outside the home where she lives with her mother. Alison Ettel, who was working in her office, told the Huffington Post that the girl was yelling at the top of her lungs and that she snapped. The incident was caught on tape allegedly by the child’s mother and posted to Instagram, sparking the #PermitPatty trending topic that’s still going strong through the weekend.

From HuffPost:

Ettel told HuffPost that the incident, which has left her feeling “horrible and heart-wrenched,” began because the girl’s mother was “screaming.” She asked the building’s security to intervene, but said they could do nothing.

“They were screaming about what they were selling,” she said. “It was literally nonstop. It was every two seconds, ‘Come and buy my water.’ It was continuous and it wasn’t a soft voice, it was screaming.”

Ettel said she had the windows of her office open. When asked why she did not close the windows, she said because it was too hot and closing them would not have stopped the noise.

After confronting the girl and her mother, Ettel said she was only bluffing when she said she was going to call the cops. The San Francisco Police Department did not respond to a message from HuffPost.

“I had been putting up with this for hours, and I just snapped,” Ettel said.

As one can imagine, Twitter has been frying Ettel to bits. It has since come out that she sells cannabis products for dogs and, if online accounts are true, is skirting the law herself by doing so. We’ve got some of the reactions to the #PermitPatty trending topic below and on the following pages.

This is why gentrification is a form of violence. This white woman is selling weed and profiting while black folks sit in prison for life for the same thing, but then she calls the cops on a little black girl selling bottled water. #PermitPatty https://t.co/q6cPmzSXPz — HollaBlackGirlMagic (@HollaBlackGirl) June 24, 2018

Yes officer, she’s selling marijuana edibles to dogs. Yes I agree, I am a good boy. #PermitPatty pic.twitter.com/UaI90vq3Ia — painTRAIN (@PayDayPoet) June 24, 2018

Alison Ettel, aka #PermitPatty sells cannabis FOR PETS which is not legal and not regulated. But water… pic.twitter.com/Cwh3sqfAPl — CK (@cmkinmia) June 24, 2018

.. school got on a silver platter. People like #permitpatty call the police on POC because they see a societal nuisance in those instances, whereas they see enterprising and “good ol’ American values” when they see YT kids selling lemonade or YT adults selling unlicensed weed — Eddie Cepeda (@BelBivDeVeau) June 24, 2018

—

Photo: Screen Capture

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »