MTV’s ‘Catfish’ Resumes Filming After Sexual Assault Claims Against Host Found Baseless

MTV’s Catfish show halted production in May after its host, Nev Schulman, was accused of sexual misconduct by a former guest on the series. After an investigation, the claims against Schulman were considered baseless and the show will make its return to the network.

Page Six reports:

After halting production in May after “Catfish” host and executive producer Nev Schulman was accused of sexual misconduct, MTV has resumed production of the reality show after an investigation found the claims to be “not credible and without merit.”

“Although we never received a formal complaint, MTV and Critical Content immediately engaged an independent third party investigator,” said MTV in a statement given to Deadline. “The independent investigator found the allegations made in the YouTube videos to be not credible and without merit.”

The statement continues, “Given the results of the investigation, ‘Catfish’ will resume filming. We take these matters very seriously and are committed to providing a safe working environment.”

Schulman, who maintained innocence at the start of the allegations coming forward, took to Twitter to celebrate the news.

Can’t express how much your support means to me. 🤗 https://t.co/EUt3Zz5xio — Nev Schulman (@NevSchulman) June 23, 2018

—

Photo: Getty