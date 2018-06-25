Aaron Hernandez’s Former Fiancee Gives Birth To Baby Girl

The late Aaron Hernandez, who took his life in April 2017, and his former fiancee Shayanna Jenkins became parents to a little girl prior to the football star’s death. Jenkins has given birth to another little girl, and according to reports, the father is not Hernandez.

TMZ Sports reports:

Sources close to the family tell us … Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez — who has a previous child with the late New England Patriots star — welcomed a healthy baby in a Rhode Island hospital on June 16.

There were rumors that Aaron was the biological father (the product of frozen sperm) — but that’s NOT the case.

We’re told the father of the child is Dino Guilmette, an amateur boxer from Providence. We’re told both parents are excited for the happy and healthy baby.

This news corrects any of the timeline issues and also dispels rumors that Jenkins was inseminated by Hernandez’s frozen sperm.

