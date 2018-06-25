CLOSE
Nipsey Hussle Officially A Suspect For Slapping The Soul Out Of A Man

The slap heard round the Internet has Nip in the lens of the authorities.

Nipsey Hussle BET Awards slap

Source: Instagram / @EleeshaLee

By now you’ve surely seen Nipsey Hussle, allegedly, slap the soul out of a man before yesterday’s BET Awards in Los Angeles. The Crenshaw rapper has been named a suspect in the incident by police. 

According to TMZ, the authorities have pegged Nip as a suspect in the incident. Ya think?

It’s clear as day that it’s Nipsey Hussle who, while dressed in blue flannel shirt along with white socks and slides, is seen on multiple videos calmly slapping fire out of a man. The victim had gotten into an argument or disagreement with the rapper in the parking lot while Nip was reportedly heading to BET Awards rehearsal.

It’s a safe bet that the Victory Lap MC is going to get sued, or at least have to settle out of court.

That victory slap will live on forever, though.

Photo: Instagram

nipsey hussle

