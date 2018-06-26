8 Things We Learned From The Simmons Family on The Breakfast Club

Ever since walking into the spotlight, Jojo, Angela and Vanessa Simmons have seen their celebrity and popularity steadily grow without even having to drop any kind of sex tapes (props).

Now with Growing Up Hip-Hop going four seasons strong and each one of the three getting their entrepreneur on, the Simmons siblings decided to check The Breakfast Club for a quick pow wow with Charlamagne Tha God and Angela Yee.

Opening up about their relationship with each other, Angela’s status with Romeo, and how they feel about Russell Simmons getting caught up in the #MeToo movement, the Simmons clan try to answer any and everything asked of them.

Here are the 8 things we learned from the Simmons siblings on The Breakfast Club.

A post shared by Jojo Simmons (@jojo_simmons) on Jun 11, 2018 at 2:45pm PDT

1. Go-To Man

Jojo Simmons is the go to guy for advice as far as Angela and Vanessa go. He does admit that he gives great advice because of the things he’s been through in life but also says he’s refuses to listen to his sisters complain about each other anymore.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »