James Harden Wins 2018 NBA MVP, Gets Papa John’s Tribute Pizza Pie

The Beard is out here flourishing.

Houston Rockets v Los Angeles Clippers

Source: Kevork Djansezian / Getty

James Harden was named the 2017-2018 NBA MVP at last night’s NBA Awards. Thanks to the feat, if you’re in Houston, you can get a Papa John’s pie made in his honor. 

Reports ESPN:

After believing he should have won Most Valuable Player last year but coming away empty-handed, James Harden chose not to prepare a speech in case he did not win MVP on Monday night.

So when the Houston Rockets guard capped off a spectacular season by walking away from the NBA Awards show with the game’s top individual honor, Harden was almost speechless at first.

“Wow. All glory to God man. All glory to God. Wow,” Harden said before rambling on like a stunned actor or actress delivering a surprise Oscar winning speech.

James Harden MVPizza Papa John's

Source: Papa John’s / Papa John’s

Because of The Beard’s honor, Papa John’s is offering Harden-inspired “MVPizzas” to Houston-area customers today (June 26). The MVPizza features:  

  • Black olives because of his trademark beard
  • Three-cheese blend because of his league-leading 265 three-pointers
  • Jalapeños because of his hot shooting  
  • Italian sausage because of his Euro step
  • Extra sauce because … have you ever watched him play?

The “MVPizzas” will be available to the first 63 carryout orders solely at the Papa John’s restaurant at 8588 Westheimer Road in Houston, starting at 10 a.m.

Oh yeah, Harden also got an adidas commercial, featuring his mother, immediately after earning his latest accolade, too. Watch below.

Photo: Getty

 

James Harden

