Justice For What?: Meek Mill Denied New Trial By That Same Judge

Meek Mill just had a major setback. The Philadelphia rapper will not be getting a new trial, as decided by Judge Deniece Brinkley, the same judge his camp continues to claim has it in for him.

The evidence seems to show Meek’s people aren’t making this up. The “Stay Woke” rapper—he performed his new track at the BET Awards this past weekend—basically got hit with the jig, again.

Reports TMZ:

Brinkley made her stunning ruling Monday, saying, “After an in-depth review of the record, court history, notes of testimony, and evidence submitted at the evidentiary hearing, this court hereby denies defendant’s petition for PCRA relief as defendant failed to meet his burden of proof.”

It’s shocking because even the D.A. repeatedly stated Meek deserved a new trial due to the fact his arresting officer — the sole witness in Meek’s 2008 trial — is at the center of a massive Philadelphia police corruption scandal.

In her ruling, the judge basically dismisses the notion the cop who arrested Meek, Officer Graham, is really dirty because the fellow officer who fingered him isn’t credible. In other words, Graham can’t be dirty because another dirty cop said he is. She also dismisses the fact Graham failed a polygraph test about pocketing money.

To be clear, the only person who does not want Meek Mill to at least get a new trial is Judge Brinkley.

Needless to say, Meek’s camp plans to appeal.

—

Photo: WENN.com