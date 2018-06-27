Joe Jackson Spending His Final Days In The Hospital

Joe Jackson will be spending his final days in the hospital. The patriarch of the Jackson family who steered the Jackson 5 to international acclaim will spend the rest of his time surrounded by family.

As we reported, Joe has terminal cancer. He is currently in the hospital and had planned to go to his home in Vegas to live out his final days, but that has not happened.

Our sources say Joe is very weak and getting significantly weaker. As one source put it, “It’s now a waiting game, and the end could come at any time.”

Joe had a famously contentious relationship with Michael Jackson’s estate after his son died, but we’re told he has made peace with the people running the estate … in part because they have made sure Joe has been well taken care of during his illness.

I have seen more sunsets than I have left to see. The sun rises when the time comes and whether you like it or not the sun sets when the time comes. pic.twitter.com/PGcmbulzyC — Joseph Jackson (@Joe5Jackson) June 24, 2018

