Jay Rock Announces The Big Redemption Tour

A week and change ago Jay Rock unleashed one of the toughest albums of 2018 in Redemption. Now, “The Bloodiest” rapper is preparing to take his hard as Cement VI’s show on the road in support of his latest project.

Taking to the gram to announce the tour and it’s dates, Jay Rock is officially kicking things off on September 12 in Lawrence, Kansas (that’s a random place to begin a tour) before the homecoming grand finale in LA on October 29.

Other than special guest Reason there’s no word on whether or not Rock will be joined by fellow TDE artists on his tour much less which dates they’d be joining in. If we had to put money on it we’d say the final show in LA will be off the meat rack with special guest appearances and performances.

Tickets for The Big Redemption Tour go on sale this Friday (June 29) at 10am. Will you be going to see Jay Rock when he comes to your town with that work?