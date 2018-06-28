Kanye West Sells NYC Condo For $3M, Takes An L

Kanye West is no longer a part-time SoHo, NYC resident. The MAGA rapper sold his condo to a neighbor for $3M, taking a hit since he paid more than $5 for it.

Reports TMZ:

The pad is actually two adjacent spaces Ye purchased back in 2004 and 2006 — one for $1.89 million and other for $1.25 million … so, $3.14 million total.

One was a 2 bedroom, 2 bath, while the other was a studio — and Kanye eventually combined both of them into one large unit.

Well, Kanye unloaded the combined and remodeled crib for $3 million in May. Considering he paid more and then clearly put work into the place … seems like he might have lost some dough on the deal.

Reportedly the buyer is someone who already has a place in the building. Whoever it is, they just hit a sweet lick.

