Police Name Person Of Interest In XXXTentacion Murder Case

As the investigation of XXXTentacion‘s shooting death continues, a person of interest was named by police in the matter. Robert Allen, 22, was seen on cameras outside of the Riva Motorsports shop where XXX was killed but are clear that he is not yet a suspect.

The Orlando Sentinel reports:

The Broward Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday identified Robert Allen, 22, as a person of interest in the case. He was seen in a surveillance image from RIVA Motorsports in Deerfield Beach, where XXXTentacion was shopping before he was shot dead on June 18.

The rapper’s black BMW i8 was blocked by an SUV as he was leaving the motorcycle dealer’s parking lot at Northeast 37th Street, just west of North Dixie Highway.

Two gunmen — one in a black mask, the other wearing a red mask — jumped out of the SUV, struggled with XXXTentacion, whose given name is Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy. He was shot multiple times during the ambush. A small bag was stolen from his BMW before the gunmen fled, according to an arrest report.

The outlet adds that a 2017 Dodge Journey that was used as a getaway vehicle in the murder and robbery has been found and it is being suggested that Dedrick Williams, who has been arrested in connection with the case, may have been the driver. Police are on the hunt for other suspects as well.

Photo: Broward Sheriff’s Office