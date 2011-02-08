Nick Cannon And Cory Gunz Allegedly Stole Their Show

Johnny Fratto to Nick Cannon: “You thought you could steal from ME?”

Nick Cannon is currently executive producing an MTV six-part documentary entitled Son of a Gun, which is centered around the life of Young Money Records own, Cory Gunz.

The show follows the son of Bronx rapper, Peter Gunz, and captures his movements inside and out of the music industry.

Unfortunately, the title and content of the show has caused Howard Stern show personality, Johnny Fratto to file a cease-and-desist order.

Fratto is the son of infamous mob boss, Louis “Cock-Eyed” Fratto and he claims that he came up with a reality show in 2004 also titled “Son of a Gun” that documents the life of a post-mafia family.

Nick and MTV have not responded to the order but Fratto claims that he has been close to closing deals and has shot episodes of his show.

He labels Nick as a “B-list actor” and states that their show stole his mafia-themed style according to TMZ.

Stay tuned for updates on this story.