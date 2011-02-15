Siya “Elevator Dreams” Mixtape [Download]



Bedstuy rapper Siya is continuing to release new music to the masses showing off her signature flow and unique style.

As previously reported, she displayed her lyrical skill set on her tracks Where Were You” and “Goon To A Goblin”, dispelling the myth that she was just another weed smoking rapper.



Now with the release of her Elevator Dreams mixtape, can she help fill the void of missing femcees in Hip-Hop?

Judge for yourself.

Download Elevator Dreams below.

DOWNLOAD

ALTERNATE LINK