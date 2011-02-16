Home > News

Wiz Khalifa Announces ‘Green Carpet Tour’ Dates

Posted February 16, 2011
Pittsburgh, rapper Wiz Khalifa has announced the embarkation of a new month-long tour titled, “The Green Carpet Tour”

The show will hit 16 stops, starting on April 1 at the Raleigh Amphitheater in Raleigh, North Carolina and ending at Penn State University on April 26.

The “Green Carpet Tour” has a double meaning as it not only highlights the rapper’s support of the cannabis culture, but also promotes eco-friendliness.

According to Wiz’s reps, the rapper’s bus is fueled with biodiesel and recyclable and biodegradable products.

The tour is a follow up to Wiz’s sold out “Waken Baken Tour” that ended in 2010.

Wiz will release his album Rolling Papers on March 29.

Check below for the entire date listing:

 

 

April, 1       Raleigh, NC           Raleigh Amphitheater

April, 2       Harrisonburg, VA      James Madison Univ./Convocation Center

April, 3       Blacksburg, VA        Virginia Tech Univ./Burruss Auditorium

April, 4       Ypsilanti, MI         Eastern Michigan Univ./Convocation Center

April, 6       Bloomsburg, PA        Bloomsburg Univ./Nelson Field house

April, 7       Kingston, RI          Univ. of Rhode Island/Ryan Center

April, 8       Durham, NH            Univ. of New Hampshire/Whittemore Center

April, 13      Dekalb, IL            Northern Illinois Univ./Convocation Center

April, 14      West Lafayette, IN    Purdue Univ./Sigma Nu Lawn

April, 15      Bloomington, IN       Indiana Univ./Sigma Alpha Mu/ZBT Lot

April, 16      Champaign, IL         Univ. of Illinois/Assembly Hall

April, 19      Ft. Lauderdale, FL    Nova Southereastern Univ./Area at Don Taft U

April, 20      Orlando, FL           Univ. of Central Florida/UCF Arena

April, 21      Tallahassee, FL       Florida State Univ./Leon County Civic Center

April, 22      Auburn, AL            Auburn Univ./Lambda Chi Alpha Lawn

April, 26      State College, PA     Penn State Univ./Bryce Jordan Center

Black And Yellow , Rolling Papers , Wiz Khalifa , Wiz Khalifa Rolling Papers

