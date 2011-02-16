Wiz Khalifa Announces ‘Green Carpet Tour’ Dates

Pittsburgh, rapper Wiz Khalifa has announced the embarkation of a new month-long tour titled, “The Green Carpet Tour”

The show will hit 16 stops, starting on April 1 at the Raleigh Amphitheater in Raleigh, North Carolina and ending at Penn State University on April 26.

The “Green Carpet Tour” has a double meaning as it not only highlights the rapper’s support of the cannabis culture, but also promotes eco-friendliness.

According to Wiz’s reps, the rapper’s bus is fueled with biodiesel and recyclable and biodegradable products.

The tour is a follow up to Wiz’s sold out “Waken Baken Tour” that ended in 2010.

Wiz will release his album Rolling Papers on March 29.

Check below for the entire date listing:

April, 1 Raleigh, NC Raleigh Amphitheater

April, 2 Harrisonburg, VA James Madison Univ./Convocation Center

April, 3 Blacksburg, VA Virginia Tech Univ./Burruss Auditorium

April, 4 Ypsilanti, MI Eastern Michigan Univ./Convocation Center

April, 6 Bloomsburg, PA Bloomsburg Univ./Nelson Field house

April, 7 Kingston, RI Univ. of Rhode Island/Ryan Center

April, 8 Durham, NH Univ. of New Hampshire/Whittemore Center

April, 13 Dekalb, IL Northern Illinois Univ./Convocation Center

April, 14 West Lafayette, IN Purdue Univ./Sigma Nu Lawn

April, 15 Bloomington, IN Indiana Univ./Sigma Alpha Mu/ZBT Lot

April, 16 Champaign, IL Univ. of Illinois/Assembly Hall

April, 19 Ft. Lauderdale, FL Nova Southereastern Univ./Area at Don Taft U

April, 20 Orlando, FL Univ. of Central Florida/UCF Arena

April, 21 Tallahassee, FL Florida State Univ./Leon County Civic Center

April, 22 Auburn, AL Auburn Univ./Lambda Chi Alpha Lawn

April, 26 State College, PA Penn State Univ./Bryce Jordan Center