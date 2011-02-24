Nicki Minaj Calls ‘Diddy Dating’ Rumor Disgusting

Nicki Minaj On Diddy Dating Rumor, “It Was So Disgusting People…”

Young Money leading lady, Nicki Minaj sat down with BlackBook magazine recently, and she was asked about past rumors surrounding a romantic involvement with former manager, Sean “Diddy” Combs.

“God, no! It was so disgusting to me that people would even link me and him. I grew up watching him. I look at him like a Russell Simmons figure, definitely not as someone I’d be getting it poppin’ with,” remarked the platinum femcee.

Nicki addressed the photos last year stating that she holds hands with everyone including management and bodyguards.

Earlier this week she spoke about not having time for any serious involvement right now.

Minaj said,

“I have love for people who are on my team that I see every day and for my family, that’s what makes me do what I do. I also have love for people that I interact with. If I have too much of the romantic love, I feel like it will distract me. Right now I feel like a robot.”

