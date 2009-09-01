The New Boyz Ready Debut & Sean Kingston Tour

Ben J and Legacy of The New Boyz will join Sean Kingston on a 25-city North American Tour that will last through November. Their summer smash “You’re A Jerk” hit the airwaves this summer after an extensive self-propelled run on websites like MySpace and YouTube where youth across the nation recorded hundreds of videos imitating the fancy footwork. The song eventually made its way into the Top 5 on the Billboard music charts and garnered over a million views for the video’s Music Choice debut in its first week (the 2nd highest in the VOD network’s history)—not bad for two teens who initially recorded the song in their closet.

The 17-year-olds have become the ambassadors of this counter-culture marked by loud colors, hipster-garb, and their notorious skinny jeans with their Generation Z peers co-signing their chosen form of self-expression. “This is us. We’re showing a different side of Hip-Hop and a different style from the West Coast. We’ve never been worried about the haters or critics,” says Ben J.

Their debut Skinny Jeanz & A Mic will be released September 15th on Asylum/Warner Bros. Records. Largely produced by group member Legacy, the album chronicles the life and experience of a normal teenager with a carefree swagger that coincides with their movement. The duo insists that fans looking for something young, fresh, and new are in for a treat. “People think we only do jerk music, but we do a whole lot of everything,” says Legacy. “The album is about having fun and the typical teenage life. The show will capture this.”

Here are the tour dates below:

MON 10/12 San Francisco, CA The Warfield

TUE 10/13 Los Angeles, CA Club Nokia

WED 10/14 Salinas, CA Fox Theatre

THU 10/15 Phx (Scottsdale), AZ The Venue

FRI 10/16 San Diego, CA Cane’s

SAT 10/17 Las Vegas, NV Pure @ Caesars

SUN 10/18 Ventura, CA Ventura Theatre

TUE 10/20 Ft Collins, CO Aggie Theatre

WED 10/21 Denver, CO The Ogden

THU 10/22 Lawrenceville, NJ Private Location

SAT 10/24 Austin, TX Emo`s

SUN 10/25 Houston, TX House Of Blues

MON 10/26 Dallas, TX House Of Blues

WED 10/28 Cleveland, OH House Of Blues

THU 10/29 Madison, WI Alliant Energy Center

SUN 11/1 Natick (Boston), MA Healy Auditorium

WED 11/4 New York, NY Blender

FRI 11/6 Allentown (Philly), PA Crocodile Rock

SAT 11/7 Washington, D.C. Venue TBD

SUN 11/8 Chicago, IL House Of Blues

WED 11/11 Detroit, MI Emerald Theatre

FRI 11/13 Decorah, IA Luther College