Miguel Takes The Stage At “Hennessy Black Presents: Miguel” [Photos]



R&B star Miguel took over New York’s Bar Basque Wednesday for his “Hennessy Black Presents Miguel” private dinner and performance.

Hot 97 radio hosts Angie Martinez and DJ Enuff were in the house to support the gifted singer and songwriter who sang his hit “All I Want You Is”, his latest single “Sure Thing” as well as several cuts from his recently released album “All I Want Is You.”

Celebrity photographer Johnny Nunez was in the building to snap pictures of the exclusive affair, check them out below.

