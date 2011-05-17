“The Wire’s” Felicia ‘Snoop’ Pearson Pleads Not Guilty In Drug Case [Video]

‘Wire’ Actress ‘Snoop’ Pearson Pleads Not Guilty In Drug Case

Felicia “Snoop” Pearson, the actress known for playing the notorious hitwoman on the HBO series The Wire pleaded not guilty to drug conspiracy charges and requested a trial by jury.

The Baltimore native declined any comment as she awaits trial for an arrest during a series of drug raids in her home city. Released on $50,000 bail last month, Pearson is allowed to travel back and forth to Philadelphia as she films a movie.



