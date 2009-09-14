And The Winner Of The MTV VMAs Is…Kanye West

The 2009 MTV Video Music Awards were held last night. All be it great performers and honorees, one can’t help but question their sad attempt at a Michael Jackson tribute. This coming from the network that didn’t want to play his music from the start shouldn’t be a surprise. Although Janet did her thing to honor her late brother and Madonna’s words were sincere, the dancers and routines leading up to that seemed to have a questionable underlying tone.

First, there seemingly were no male Black dancers in the lead although some of the dancers would have been part of Michael’s farewell tour. I guess they don’t exist, huh? No Black male choreographers grew up studying MJ who could have really bought it home. I take it that their final send off to “The King Of Pop” was that he was indeed a White boy when he died. We see ya MTV. But you can’t claim what ain’t yours.

And on top of that, the abundance of female dancers in black suits seemed like a further shot to strip Mike of his masculinity in their final tribute (debacle) to The King. We clearly saw all the Black male dancers in Lady Gaga’s performance so they do exist. It’s quite evident MTV and shout out to Kanye for saying what needed to be said.

I don’t agree with “Single Ladies” being the best video of all time but it was the best in that category last night for the “Best Female Video Music Award.” If no one speaks up, then artists, Black or white, will continue to be jipped.

Be fair and call it like it is MTV or get called on. Everybody wants to label Kanye crazy but the truth is the truth and it can’t be suppressed. From him speaking his mind after not winning “Best New Artist” several years back which he rightfully deserved to stating that “George Bush doesn’t care about Black people.” Nobody wants to ever hear the truth but thank God for Kanye West having the balls to put it in your face!

Shout out to Taylor Swift though, she reigns in country music but she just happened to be standing in the middle of train collision between the truth and MTV’s perception of what the truth is and what they wanted “their” winner to be. I mean how does Beyonce win “Video Of The Year” but not “Best Female Video Of The Year.” I smell a fix.

Anyway, here are their winners for their 2009 MTV Video Music Awards:

Video of the Year: Beyonce, “Single Ladies”

Best New Artist: Lady Gaga, “Poker Face”

Best Hip-Hop Video: Eminem, “We Made You”

Best Male Video: T.I. featuring Rihanna, “Live Your Life”

Best Pop Video: Britney Spears, “Womanizer”

Best Rock Video: Green Day, “21 Guns”

Best Female Video: Taylor Swift, “You Belong With Me”

Breakthrough Video: Matt and Kim, “Lessons Learned”

Best Art Direction: Lady Gaga, “Paparazzi”

Best Choreography: Beyonce, “Single Ladies”

Best Cinematography: Green Day, “21 Guns”

Best Direction: Green Day, “21 Guns”

Best Editing: Beyonce, “Single Ladies”

Best Special Effects: Lady Gaga, “Paparazzi”

