Chris Brown Covers The Summer Heat Issue Of ‘The Source’

Chris Brown Covers The Source

The Source Magazine is releasing its 2011 “Summer Heat” issue [June/July] with cover boy Chris Brown.

After being named the mag’s R&B ARTIST of the Summer, Breezy sat down for an interview with the publication and spoke on his return to the top of the charts, what it is like being Chris Brown the star and his progression as an artist as he dabbles into rap.

The issue also features a summer guide (“I Know What You Did This Summer”), which highlights the people, places and consumer products to pay attention to this season.

An excerpt reads,

Source: What is the hardest part about being Chris Brown? CB: The hardest thing about Chris Brown is understanding that you’re “Chris Brown”. I just noticed the value of my brand, and who I am as a person now.

The Summer Heat Issue is on newsstands nationwide June 20th.