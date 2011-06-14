Cuban Link, Tony Sunshine, Peedi Peedi Weigh In On Joell Ortiz’s “Big Pun’s Back” [Video]

Cuban, Peedi , Poerilla, Tony Sunshine Speak About Joell Ortiz Jumpin On “Big Pun’s Back”

Cuban Link, Peedi Peedi and Tony Sunshine are working on music together but when asked about the Joell Ortiz track, “Big Pun’s Back” which got heat from Pun’s family, they voiced their opinion on camera.

“Only a few are chosen to touch certain things,” Cuban Link said. “And at the end of the day, I don’t feel that man was chosen to do it. He didn’t go through the right ways to touch that. That’s all. I mean, it’s no problems where there’s going to be extra Shyte. It’s just, it doesn’t sit right with me.

Tony Sunshine, singer and collaborator with Pun chimed in with his thoughts, “[Joell Ortiz] is super incredible, I think he’s talented and like Cuban said, I’m just glad to see somebody’s trying to keep his name alive and rep his name but there’s just certain things you don’t do. You have to come to the table, to the family, of that man before you do certain things.”

Check out the live interview.