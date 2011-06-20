Rihanna Covers ‘Cosmopolitan’ South Africa [Photo]



Rihanna Cosmo South Africa Cover

Rihanna is the latest celebrity to cover an issue of Cosmopolitan magazine, this time for the company’s South African edition.

The Bajan beauty, 23, is featured in the country’s July 2011 issue and in it speaks on her ‘softer side.’

Speaking on love, she tells Cosmo,

“I’m open to love, but guys have to earn it.”

Coincidentally Rihanna’s Cosmo South Africa cover bears a striking resemblance to the edition printed in the U.S.

Check out Rihanna in both editions of Cosmo below.

1 2 3Next page »