Rick Ross Gets A New Face Tattoo [Photo]

Rick Ross Gets Cazal Logo Face Tattoo

Ricky Ross is the latest rap artist to put a tattoo on his face.

A recent photo of Ross revealed a the logo of eyewear bran Cazal tattooed under the rapper’s left eye.

Gucci Mane, Yung LA and Game are other notable rappers that used their face for tattoo art space in recent memory, but this isn’t the first face tattoo for Ricky Rozay.

He also has the Maybach Music Group logo tattooed on the left side of his face.

Take a look at Ross’ newest tattoo below.