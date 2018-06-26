Permit Patty Memes and Slander Are Yakubian Tear Greatness

Alison Ettel, CEO of weed dispensary Treatwell Tinctures, calls the police on an 8-year-old girl for selling water. She profits from a drug that put so many people of color behind bars, yet still tries to harm a little black girl. For water. #PermitPattypic.twitter.com/WJRzfJglhh
-#BarbecueBetty called cops on black fam grilling -#PermitPatty called cops on black girl selling water -#LandscapeLucy berated Latino worker -Trumper berated gals speaking Span in NY -Trumper2, said “womp, womp” re girl w/down-syndrome Get back to me on that whole civility thing
White privilege is being able to sell a drug that has disproportionately put thousands of people of color behind bars & then rationalizing to yourself that calling the cops on an 8 year old African American child selling water is the right thing to do.#PermitPatty