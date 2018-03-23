Vince Staples Hosted Special Screening of ‘Pacific Rim: Uprising’ In West Hollywood [Photos]

Universal Pictures and Def Jam rapper Vince Staples hosted a special advanced screening of Pacific Rim: Uprising at The London Hotel in West Hollywood last night (March 22). Some of the celebs on hand included Rob Stone (rapper), Miss Diddy (socialite), and Sarunas Jackson (HBO’s Insecure).

Vince Staples is performing at Coachella this year along with artists such as Beyonce, The Weekend, and Eminem.

—

Photos: Arnold Turner / A Turner Archives