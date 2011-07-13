Bow Wow Plays Kobe Bryant 1 On 1 Basketball For $1000 [Video]

Bow Wow Vs Kobe Bryant 1 on 1 Basketball

If NBA All-Star Kobe Bryant spotted you ten points in a game of one-on-one basketball, and to win all you had to do was score once, would you accept the challenge for $1000?

Well Cash Money Records’ artist Bow Wow believed he could beat the Lakers guard and although the money went to the basketball campers, bragging rights were at stake.

Kobe didn’t take it easy on the much smaller defender and it made for an entertaining match of skill…somewhat. Peep the highlights of the game below.