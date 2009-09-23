Jay-Z Wants To Do Yoga

What is left for a man that essentially has everything in life? With Beyonce on his arm and his eleventh studio album now under his belt, Jay-Z must be living the life.

Stepping away from jerseys and white tee’s to replace them with the corporate suit and tie, the man known as Shawn Carter has urged others to step their game up and take a more grown approach. For the rapper, this means doing certain things that people would never expect from the Brooklyn MC.

According to Eurweb.com, the rapper has stated that he might adapt a hobby of singer Chris Martin, from Coldplay, and start doing yoga. The relationship between the two first began to emerge with Kingdom Come as Jay made his return to the microphone. Since then the two have mixed their sounds on numerous occasions.

“Chris hasn’t tried to get me to do yoga yet but I am close to doing it. I’m envious of what he can do on stage. Watching him is amazing, he can really move. I want to be able to move like that, get my leg behind my ear, things like that.”

Already known for his ever growing experimental side in an attempt to evolve his sound, Jigga has stated an urge to work with more artists outside of the Hip-Hop genre. U2 frontman, Bono, has caught the attention of Hov as he stated his admiration for the singer’s longevity and success in the music world. Jack White, of the White Stripes, has also caught the rapper’s eye and has been placed on his radar.

The leader of Roc Nation recently stepped in to defend his baby brother Kanye West. Stating that the VMA incident wasn’t as serious as it’s become, he even decided to step to rapper 50 Cent who stated that he would have blacked Ye’s eye had he came up and interrupted his acceptance speech. Hov assured 50 that had it been him, the same issue could have arisen and affirmed the fact that no one is afraid of him.

Beef between the two first started with 50’s song “How to Rob” which Jay easily responded to by saying “I’m all about my dollars, who the Fawk is 50 Cent.” Only time will tell if there will be a round 2 between the giants and maybe Jay will be the one to slay the dragon.