Dame D.O.L.L.A. ft. Lil Wayne & Mozzy “Right One,” Summer Walker ft. JT “Ex For A Reason” & More | Daily Visuals 10.19.21

With the NBA season officially kicking off today you can expect Damian Lillard to have his game face on for the next few months, but for now he’s still reminding everyone that he can spit almost as good as he can shoot.

In his Lil Wayne and Mozzy assisted visuals to “Right One,” Dame D.O.L.L.A. finds himself in the Matrix, recalling some traumatizing childhood moments before Weezy takes over with a gang of masked women who know a thing or two about choreography.

Elsewhere, Summer Walker links up with JT from City Girls to get over her latest relationship and have a great time with her homegirls driving around town for the clip to “Ex For A Reason.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Mozzy, OMB Peezy, and more.

DAME D.O.L.L.A. FT. LIL WAYNE & MOZZY – “RIGHT ONE”

SUMMER WALKER FT. JT FROM CITY GIRLS – “EX FOR A REASON”

HEALTHY CHILL – “AROMA”

MAXO KREAM – “CRIPSTIAN”

OMB PEEZY – “LET THAT HAPPEN”

CELLY RU FT. CASH KIDD – “CHICKEN STRIPS”

ISAIAH RASHAD – “THIB”