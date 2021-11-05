French Montana ft. Fivio Foreign “Panicking,” Drake ft. 21 Savage & Project Pat “Knife Talk” & More | Daily Visuals 11.5.21

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Whenever French Montana drops a new video it seems like it’s always a big budget production joint as opposed to him simply driving around and hitting the block with his peoples.

His latest offering is no different as he links up with Fivio Foreign for the visuals to “Panicking” where the two go from breaking into a plane to blow up all the paper before skydiving into a den of half-naked women who pamper them like kings forreal forreal.

The King of The North, Drake meanwhile finally drops a new visual from his Certified Lover Boy album in the 21 Savage and Project Pat assisted “Knife Talk” where old school horror film footage is used to give us that Halloween vibe… four days after the fact.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Lil Durk, Planet Asia, and more.

FRENCH MONTANA FT. FIVIO FOREIGN – “PANICKING”

DRAKE FT. 21 SAVAGE & PROJECT PAT – “KNIFE TALK”

LIL DURK – “LION EYES”

SLEEPY HALLOW – “LUV EM ALL”

PLANET ASIA – “1984”

OUTLAWZ FT. XZIBIT – “ONE NATION”

REMEDY STARRING INSPECTAH DECK – “DEATH DEFYING”

MONEY MAN – “BLOCKCHAIN”