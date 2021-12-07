Nick Cannon’s Youngest Child Passes Away From Brain Tumor

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Nick Cannon‘s youngest child has passed away from a brain tumor. Zen was just 5 months old.

The TV host and executive made the announcement during today’s episode (Dec. 7), of The Nick Cannon Show. Unfortunately, the child’s condition got worse around Thanksgiving, per Cannon.

Reports TMZ:

Breaking down, Nick says he spent this last weekend in California with his son, and on Sunday they took a trip to the ocean where Nick held Zen for the last time, he died soon after. Giving some background, Nick says when he was about 2 months old, Zen started to develop what they thought was a sinus issue, and they noticed his head seemed large. Doctors said fluid had started to build up in Zen’s head, and they discovered a tumor, which required immediate surgery. Zen was Nick’s 7th child, born earlier this year with model Alyssa Scott. Zen was the 4th of Nick’s kids born in the last year and a half, twins Zillion and Zion were born in June and his daughter, Powerful, last December.

Our condolences go out to Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott and their families.

RIP Zen.