Drake’s First Official ‘Thank Me Later’ Single Set To Debut

Drake fans that have been waiting to hear new music from their favorite Young Money affiliate should not have to wait much longer. According to Omen, a Harlem based producer who worked on the project, the first official single from Thank Me Later is on the way.

Earlier this year fans recieved a taste of the project when the track “The Winner” leaked online. Now Omen is dishing details of the album’s offical first single to BillBoard.com saying that the track is “prince like” and is about “empowering females.”

Titled “Shut It Down”, the song was produced by Omen along with Drake’s longtime friend and producer, 40 . The song is said to be a ballad and features Island Def Jam’s newest Executive Vice President, The Dream. Omen also made sure to note that October’s Very Own already had the concept for the song in mind even before it was completed.

“I was working on some drum patterns and 40 had the melody going. 40 is very skilled and has a crazy ear for obscure sounds and chords. It took us the whole night to come up with the track, but we finished it and played it for Drake the next day, who already had the song’s concept. . Drake said he had a song idea called ‘Shut It Down’ aimed at club-going females. When they go out and they get dressed up and put their makeup on and get their hair done, they have the capacity to shut the club down”

He also adds that a video for the song is in the works, headed by renowned music video director and film maker, Hype Williams.

“”We’re filming a video for it soon helmed by Hype Williams. The track will be serviced just a few weeks after.”

While his next video is in the works, Drizzy’s doing his best to stay relevant and recently released the video for his single, “Money To Blow.” True Drake fans will recall the song as the brief interlude on his Heartbreak Drake mixtape where he proclaims that he’s on a “24-hour champagne diet.” Now the song’s been totally revamped and trashed into a Cash Money/ Young Money collabo featuring Birdman and Lil Wayne.

