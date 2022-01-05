Juice WRLD “Already Dead,” Drag-On “So Fly” & More | Daily Visuals 1.5.22

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been a few years since the untimely and shocking death of Juice WRLD and while millions of his fans still mourn him they must be a little happy to know a second posthumous album, Fighting Demons, was released just last month.

For the album’s latest visuals to “Already Dead,” animation was used to bring Juice back to life in the form of a samurai taking on an alternate version of himself before stock footage of WRLD enjoying his life cuts in to remind us of his time on this earth. Rest In Power, King.

Drag-On meanwhile keeps the Ruff Ryders legacy going and in his clip to “So Fly” politics on a yacht with his mans and ‘em and a single white female.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from NBA YoungBoy, Nino Man, and more.

JUICE WRLD – “ALREADY DEAD”

DRAG-ON – “SO FLY”

NBA YOUNGBOY – “FISH SCALE”

NINO MAN – “NEVER HAD A LOT”

DOE BOY & BABYFACE RAY – “ONNA HOOD”

COOTIE – “TRAP OUT DA SPOT”

BIGG FATTS FT. RONNIE SPENCER & Z-RO – “AFRAID”

TAH MONEY – “SELF MADE”

POPCAAN – “EL GRINGO”