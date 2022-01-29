Hip-Hop Wired Presents: CRT FRSH [Certified Fresh] Playlist 1.28.22

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Salute to the readers and supporters of Hip-Hop Wired! We’re back with a fresh update of our CRT FRSH (Certified Fresh) playlist and we’re opening things up differently this week. Part of our duty as a publication and crew is to school the masses on who is doing what musically and there’s no better way to do that beyond our CRT FRSH (Certified Fresh) bi-weekly playlist (we’ll always add this sentence).

The CRT FRSH playlist is a labor of love. We don’t take payments nor do we do favors. We only add joints to our playlist that fit the theme and vision we’re going for and don’t seek to waste the time of the listener. Further, we don’t stick to one lane of Hip-Hop. We believe that all aspects of the music should get some light whether it’s young lions in the trenches to those hoping for that one shot to blow up to grizzled veterans puffing out their chest having lots more to say.

For this week’s playlist, we open up with Benny The Butcher’s latest single “Johnny P’s Caddy” featuring J. Cole with both wordsmiths delivering potent bars. Rick Ross dug into the deluxe bag for his latest album Richer Than I Ever Been, adding three bonus songs. We include “Not For Nothing” featuring Anderson .Paak.

The extremely talented Shenseea drops off the sex-soaked single “Lick” featuring Megan Thee Stallion, with the ladies doing what they do best. 2 Chainz, Moneybagg Yo, and BeatKing join forces on the “Pop Music” single and suffice it to say, it doesn’t sound like pop music at all.

The list rounds out with new joints from Babyface Ray, Saba, Denzel Curry, Gucci Mane, Nigo, NLE Choppa, Cousin Stizz, Marlon Craft, DJ Muggs, Berner, Privaledge, Che Noir, WhatupVERN, Planet Asia, Daniel Son, and more.

Check out the playlist below.

Photo: Getty