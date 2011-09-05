J. Cole – “Neverland” x “Heavy” [Audio]

J. Cole – “Neverland” & “Heavy”

As anticipation for his debut album continues to grow, Roc Nation artist J. Cole releases two new tracks that won’t appear on his upcoming album.

The previously unreleased tracks are part of J. Cole’s weekly “Any Given Sunday” series, leading up to his album’s release.

Checkout Cole’s new joints below, and lookout for Cole World: The Sideline Story on September 27th.

J. Cole – “Never Land” (Produced by Chase N. Cashe & J. Cole)

J. Cole – “Heavy” (Produced by J. Cole)

Listen To More Wired Tracks Here