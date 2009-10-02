50 Apologizes For Kanye Comments, Album Cover Revealed

Just when you thought 50 Cent had no heart, he turns around and proves everyone wrong. Or does he? His PR team was no doubt in overdrive to clean up the comments he made Wednesday on Hot 97’s Angie Martinez Show. As previously reported, Fif made it no secret his thoughts about the now cancelled ‘Fame Kills’ tour with Kanye West and Lady Gaga, deeming it the “gay tour.” Now he claims that he was just misunderstood. Yeah, right.

He explained himself saying:

“During an interview with Angie Martinez yesterday, certain comments I made were taken entirely out of context.

“When I referred to the Lady Gaga tour as ‘the gay tour,’ I was basically repeating what I thought she had referred to the tour in the past.”

He also adds that his words were not meant to be offensive and seems to take a slight jab at Ye again. He calls out Lady Gaga directly saying that she makes “great music” but doesn’t mention Kanye. Instead he says he doesn’t “have a problem with anyone’s lifestyle.”

“It was not my intention to offend anyone. I don’t have a problem with anyone’s lifestyle and have no issue with Lady Gaga. She makes great music.”

Is it just me or did he just call him gay again on the low?

While he’s steady throwing low key insults, 50’s revealed the album cover for his latest album, ‘Before I Self Destruct.’ The album cover is fitting showing a close up of the MC looking like he’s half man and half machine with one side of his face destructing. The album will hit stores November 17.

Peep the cover art below: