Maino Earns First Platinum With “All the Above”, Joined 50 Cent at “ThisIs50 Fest”

Hustle Hard Entertainment/Atlantic recording artist Maino’s “All The Above” featuring T-Pain has just been certified platinum by the RIAA.

Upon its release in June “All The Above” scored the highest first week single sales for a new rap artist since Flo Rida’s “Low.” The single went on to become one of the summer’s heaviest rotation hits on Hip-Hop radio.

“All The Above”, one of the highlights on Maino’s debut album, “If Tomorrow Comes…”, contributed to the album’s digital sales, which were in excess of 1,000,000, an impressive tally for a new Hip-Hop artist.

Maino also recently released a new mixtape called “DJ Whoo Kid & DJ Scream Present: Maino — Unstoppable.” Here’s a track off that mixtape called “Life Im Living” for your listening pleasure.

The BK-based rapper also recently joined 50 Cent at the first edition of the highly anticipated “ThisIs50 Fest” in New York City. G-Unit, Kid Cudi, Wale and Mike Posner performed as well as special guests Jim Jones, D-Block, and other surprise stars.