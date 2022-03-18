Fivio Foreign ft. Quavo “Magic City,” Lil Durk “Computer Murderers” & More | Daily Visuals 3.18.22

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

There was a time when every single Migos video took place in the strip club and though they’ve since moved on to bigger and better things Fivio Foreign takes one Migo back to where it all began.

Linking up in the visuals for “Magic City,” Fivio Foreign and Quavo head to the t*tty bar to get completely swarmed by thick and twerking women who make that thunder clap while the two rappers make it rain. Looks like they had a helluva time.

Back in Chicago, Lil Durk continues to drop new clips in support of his latest LP 7220 and in his latest clip to “Computer Murderers” does pushups with stacks of cash in both hands to flex on some next ish. Well, can’t say we’ve ever seen that done before.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from R.A. the Rugged Man featuring Ghostface Killah, Masta Killa, Kool G Rap and Xx3eme, Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa, and more.

FIVIO FOREIGN FT. QUAVO – “MAGIC CITY”

LIL DURK – “COMPUTER MURDERERS”

R.A. THE RUGGED MAN FT. GHOSTFACE KILLAH, KOOL G RAP, MASTA KILLA & XX3EME – “DRAGON FIRE”

JAMAL GASOL & BASS REEVES – “WUT U R”

MEGAN THEE STALLION & DUA LIPA – “SWEETEST PIE”

BLXST FT. ZACARI – “SOMETIMES”

GUAPDAD 4000 – “CHEAP”

RENNI RUCCI – “DON’T LIKE ME”

SADA BABY – “BOP STICK”