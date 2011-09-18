Jay-Z And Beyonce Have Allegedly Spent $1 Million On Unborn Baby

According to Dailystab.com, Beyonce and Jay-Z have already spent an incredible 1 million dollars on their unborn baby.

“Beyoncé’s waited a long time to have a baby and she’s determined to take good care of herself. She’s paying a dietician to organize a food plan of natural organic meals for her, she’s having daily massages and she’s spent a fortune on lotions to prevent stretchmarks and keep her feeling good.”

The mega superstar couple were documented of making $88 million last year together, so 1 million doesn’t seem so much when looking at that kind of salary.

If you thought Diddy’s son’s Sweet 16 was cool, wait for “the Destiny’s Child” party.