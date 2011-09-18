CLOSE
Home > Beyonce

Jay-Z And Beyonce Have Allegedly Spent $1 Million On Unborn Baby

Leave a comment

According to Dailystab.com, Beyonce and Jay-Z have already spent an incredible 1 million dollars  on their unborn baby.

“Beyoncé’s waited a long time to have a baby and she’s determined to take good care of herself. She’s paying a dietician to organize a food plan of natural organic meals for her, she’s having daily massages and she’s spent a fortune on lotions to prevent stretchmarks and keep her feeling good.”

The mega superstar couple were documented of making $88 million last year together,  so 1 million doesn’t seem so much when looking at that kind of salary.

If you thought Diddy’s son’s Sweet 16 was cool, wait for “the Destiny’s Child” party.

 

Beyonce , Beyonce baby

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
2018 Essence Festival New Orleans
Remy Ma Calls The Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Beef “The Corniest”
11.07.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close