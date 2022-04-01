Chris Rock Shuts Down Fan Who Yelled “F*ck Will Smith”

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Will Smith may not be Chris Rock’s favorite person these days due to obvious reasons, but that doesn’t mean he wants anyone else to hate on the Hollywood heavyweight.

According to People, a fan attempted to curse out Will Smith at Chris Rock’s live comedy show at The Wilbur in Boston yesterday after the comedian took the stage, but Rock continued to take the high road and shut down the Smith slander. During his set an audience member yelled out “F*ck Will Smith!” but Rock quickly killed that noise by saying “”No, no, no, no, no…” Real talk, a lesser man probably would’ve encouraged that kind of hate and anger at his show, but Chris Rock didn’t want to take it there regardless of how “mean spirited” some people may think he is.

“At Rock’s shows on Wednesday — his first appearance since presenting at the Academy Awards — he said that he was “still processing what happened” over the weekend. During his late-night set, he also told the crowd, “I haven’t talked to anyone, despite what you heard.”

Well, so much for P. Diddy claiming Will and Chris squashed their drama after the Awards show.

For his part, Will Smith has apologized to Chris Rock writing “I was out of line and I was wrong” for getting out of pocket over a bad joke about his wife’s alopecia. Rock too apologized for the joke and according to people close to him wasn’t aware of Pinkett’s medical condition at the time of the joke. Regardless, the damage is done and while many praised Will Smith for protecting his wife at the time of the incident, the fallout has begun and many are calling Smith’s actions pure “violence” and want him to be held accountable.

This is probably why tickets to Chris Rock’s shows are moving like hotcakes out in these streets as his fans aren’t just empathetic to a man who’s been open about being bullied for much of his life, but also because they might actually be in the crowd when Rock finally addresses the situation in the comedic fashion one would expect.

That would explain why fans are trying to slander Will Smith at his shows, but don’t expect Chris Rock to humor any of that noise. He’s a better man than most.