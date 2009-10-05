Ja Rule Gets Thorough With 50 Cent

How’d that slug feel going in ya mouth u B***H A** N***A lol… Stop lying to these people like u tough P***Y!!!

Whoever started this whole Internet thuggin’ and the idea that a person can talk tough through text or even worse, Twitter, should be slapped across the face. What has the world come to when people are sending threats and flexing muscle through a keyboard?

Rapper Fabolous has started an epidemic of trash talk as many are using this new outlet to air out opponents.

For some reason, Ja Rule will not allow himself to let his past with 50 Cent go. Just accept the L and move on because there’s no point in fueling a past in which you caught the mightiest of losses. Although stating that 50 is the last thing on his mind, such things as this makes the rapper come off as still being a little bitter and hot over what happened.

“I want ppl to know that I’m not thinking about this clown boo boo but he’s always mentioning my name tell this n***a to get off my D**K! Lol”

The fire was lit under Ja when 50 referred to his old adversary as a “sucka” and he quickly reverted back to grade school to unleash a response when asked.

RT @mafiosoglok GLOK ON THE SPOT: Q: @RuleYork What do you think about @50Cent calling you a sucka still live on Ustream?

By ending his prolonged beef with DMX, it felt as though Ja was back to deliver the positivity that was part of his career when he was signing with Ashanti. Obviously, the rapper still has to pump up his chest every now and then to give a reminder that he still is a gangsta in the streets. Don’t be so quick to forget that he made “Thug Lovin” with Bobby Brown and let’s not leave out “Clap Back.”

Look, all of this energy and aggression should be focused on something that can help, not hurt. If you like to sing songs, go do that, who cares what 50 said if it worked. Going back and forth is only wasting time and breath.