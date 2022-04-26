Dave East “1000 Miles,” Blxst “Every Good Girl” & More | Daily Visuals 4.26.22

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Looks like Harlem representative, Dave East is back on his grizzly and after dropping a gang of guest appearances in others rappers videos, East returns to the solo scene for his latest offering.

Coming through with “1000 Miles,” Dave East takes to the roof top garage in a spiffy little hooptie where he links up with his crew to sip on some drinks, smoke on some trees, and enjoy some fresh air away from the hustle and bussle of the street for a minute.

On the R&B tip, Blxst gets boo’d up and loved down and in his clip to “Every Good Girl” takes a pretty young thang for a nice drive across the coastline.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Soulja Boy, Armani Caesar, and more.

DAVE EAST – “1000 MILES”

BLXST – “EVERY GOOD GIRL”

SOULJA BOY – “PULL UP YOUR PANTS/NO FAIRY”

ARMANI CAESAR – “POKER NIGHT”

RICHIE WESS – “CROSS ME AGAIN”

JUSTINE SKYE – “WHAT A LIE”

WESTSIDE BOOGIE & SHELLEY FKA DRAM – “AIGHT”

FLO MILLI – “PBC”

JACKBOY – “PRIZE”

PEEWEE LONGWAY – “TODAY”