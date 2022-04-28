HomeNews

Benny The Butcher ft. 38 Spesh “Uncle Bun,” Millyz “Closure” & More | Daily Visuals 4.28.22

Benny The Butcher and 38 Spesh kick it on the block and Millyz got girlfriend drama. Today's Daily Visuals.

The Butcher grindin,’ b!

With Tana Talk 4 all over the streets, Benny The Butcher’s been going hard with the new videos in support of his project and keeps up with his grizzly.

Linking up with 38 Spesh for his visuals to “Uncle Bun,” Benny and Spesh take to the streets to hold down the block where they flaunt some heavy ice, foreign cars and cash stacking young ladies.

Millyz meanwhile seems to be going through the motions and in his clip to “Closure” finds himself on the outs with his woman and is looking to make sense of where it all went wrong. Is there a single rapper out there who’s never rapped about a relationship going bad? Just sayin.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Rico Recklezz, Sauce Walka and FishXGrits, and more.

BENNY THE BUTCHER FT. 38 SPESH – “UNCLE BUN”

MILLYZ – “CLOSURE”

RICO RECKLEZZ – “WADDUP REMIX”

SAUCE WALKA & FISHXGRITS – “DIDN’T I”

JAY CRITCH – “ANYDAY”

SKIPPA DA FLIPPA – “TMMOM”

FENDI P –“LANE SWITCHIN 3”

BABYTRON – “EUPHORIA”

OMB JAYDEE – “HERO”

