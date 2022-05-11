Fivio Foreign ft. Chloe & KayCyy “Hello,” IDK & Denzel Curry “Dog Food” & More | Daily Visuals 5.11.22

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

We’re only a few weeks removed from the release of Fivio Foreign’s first LP B.I.B.L.E. and today the Brooklyn rapper continues to promote his project with a new video featuring everyone’s favorite grown young lady.

Linking up with Chloe and KayCyy for the visuals to “Hello,” Fivio finds himself wooing a pretty young thang off her feet while Chloe steals the show in some fishnet stockings and thigh-high boots. Gunna might have to drop dime if he plans on coming back home to that. Just sayin.’

Elsewhere IDK and Denzel Curry get retro with the vibe and in their clip to “Dog Food” use some 90’s-ish special effects that older heads can appreciate and still marvel at. We simple like that.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Jay Fizzle, A$AP Twelvyy, and more.

FIVIO FOREIGN FT. CHLOE & KAYCYY – “HELLO”

IDK & DENZEL CURRY – “DOG FOOD”

JAY FIZZLE – “PAPER ROUTE BUSINESS”

A$AP TWELVYY – “LAST TRAIN TO PARIS”

SHAM1016 FT. GRIFF TYLER – “GET LIKE ME”

STERL GOTTI – “SUPREME BAG”