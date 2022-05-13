Millyz ft. Jadakiss “Rearview Mirror,” Blxst “Never Was Wrong” & More | Daily Visuals 5.13.22

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

For a while now Boston representative Millyz has been making a name for himself with his clever word play and impressive flow and today he links up with a Hip-Hop legend who’s proven to be a street MVP when he holds court on that VERZUZ stage.

In his latest visuals to “Rearview Mirror,” Millyz and Jadakiss take to the block with a gang of goons who look ready to ride on ops who might have a problem with any of these two gentleman out on these streets. Y’all don’t want smoke with them.

On the R&B side, Blxst hits up a lounge with some friends to enjoy some drinks and dancing before seeing his woman walk out his life in his clip to “Never Was Wrong.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Blac Youngsta, Burna Boy, etc.

MILLYZ FT. JADAKISS – “REARVIEW MIRROR”

BLXST – “NEVER WAS WRONG”

BLAC YOUNGSTA – “TRU COLORS”

BURNA BOY – “LAST LAST”

REALBLEEDA – “DEA”

SPINALL FT. ASAKE – “PALAZZO”

BOBBY FISHSCALE – “FISHY FEET”

TION WAYNE FT. LA ROUX – “IFTK”

CHEQUE FT. JACKBOY – “NO ONE ELSE”