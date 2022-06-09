Rae Sremmurd “Denial,” Bizzare ft. Nems & Young Zee “25” & More | Daily Visuals 6.8.22

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Three years since Rae Sremmurd blessed their fans with their last project SR3MM, Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee have come back together to create some new music and has given them hope for the long-awaited Sremm4life.

For their latest visuals to “Denial,” Slim and Swae take to the beautiful beaches of Brazil where they drink some coconut waters while entertaining some incredibly thick female company. This makes us wanna watch City of Gods for the thousandth time. Just sayin.’

Back in Detroit, Bizzare keeps that D-12 vibe going and in his Nems and Young Zee assisted clip to “25” the three politic on the block while dropping the kind of bars that makes faces scrunch in disbelief and approval.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from B-Lovee, Iman Nunez featuring DJ Steph Cakes, and more.

RAE SREMMURD – “DENIAL”

BIZZARE FT. NEMS & YOUNG ZEE – “25”

IMAN NUNEZ FT. DJ STEPH CAKES – “NORTHEAST”

FBG GOAT & O.T. GENASIS – “SPRING BLING DIAMONDS”

B-LOVEE – “SHOTTAS”

LOUIE RAY FT. YN JAY – “CULLINAN”

TOTTIE RAWW – “HOLD ON”