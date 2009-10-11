Tony Yayo’s Man Killed, Cops Look 2007 Assault For Clues

2 years ago Tony Yayo caught charges for the assault of a 14 year old child. The kid was James Rosemond, the son of Jimmy “Henchman” Rosemond, the head of Czar Entertainment. Czar Entertainment repped Game at the time G-Unit who had beef with G-Unit.

Yayo’s man and employee Lowell Fletcher, a.k.a. Lodi Mack, allegedly flashed a gun at the kid then ended up taking the rap. Fletcher, who was also a lieutenant in the Bloods, went to jail for that and an unrelated charge. He just got out on parole in the middle of September 2009.

By Sept. 27 Lowell Fletcher, 32, was killed on Jerome Ave. and Goble Place around 9:30 p.m. in the Bronx, NY. Investigators believe he was ambushed by several men that night.

Police are looking to the 2007 case for answers and the guess is this murder was payback for the incident 2 years ago.

Tony Yayo twittered “”R.I.P TO LODI MACK. GONE BUT NEVER FORGOTTEN.” And deleted the message later.