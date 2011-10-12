Nicki Minaj Did Big Sean’s “Dance (A$$)” Remix Verse For No Charge

Nicki Minaj Didn’t Charge For “Dance (A$$)” Verse

Though she is easily one of the most sought after artists in the music biz, that didn’t stop Nicki Minaj from taking time out to do an unpaid gig for Big Sean.

According to the G.O.O.D. Music rapper, the Harajuku Barbie did her verse on his “Dance (A$$)” remix for free.

In a recent interview with Baltimore’s 92Q Jams, Sean said Nick was one of his first choices to guest star on the song, but his camp didn’t know if Minaj would charge an arm and a leg.

“I was like, ‘What about Nicki Minaj?’ and they was like, ‘Man, Nicki gon’ charge too much.’ I was like, ‘Did anybody even ask her?’ So I text her and was like, ‘Yo, you want to do this?’ She text me back like, ‘Hell yeah, send it over,’” he said. “She didn’t charge nothing. She completely did it for free and all for the love.”

Sean later saluted the Young Money First Lady for being a class act.

“I don’t know if people know Nicki, but she’s one of the nicest people in this rap game,” he said. “She is definitely just a hard worker, so it was great working with her.”

The “I Do It” rapper also revealed that he and Minaj just wrapped a visual for the song.



“We just shot the video for it,” he added.

Listen to Nicki and Sean’s “A$$” remix below.