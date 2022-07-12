“Unmentioning” Is The Latest Feature Twitter Is Now Rolling Out To Users

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

YES, you can finally remove yourself from that conversation you got caught up in because people don’t know how to use Twitter properly.

Twitter Is Rolling Out “Unmentioning”

The social media platform Elon Musk no longer wants to buy is rolling out its latest ” unmentioning ” feature to all users. The new feature allows you to remove yourself from an annoying conversation that includes your Twitter handle.

As with all of its features, Twitter tested it out with a few users in April before hitting the green button on its release.

Unmentioning stops the notifications from a thread you, unfortunately, ended up in, and it even keeps you from being tagged again in that thread.

“Sometimes you want to see yourself out. Take control of your mentions and leave a conversation with Unmentioning, now rolling out to everyone on all devices,” the social media company announced in a tweet.

After an app update, users should be able to find the unmention feature by tapping the three dots located in the top right of the tweet conversation you’re stuck in.

While Twitter’s ownership status is currently in limbo, the platform is still steadily rolling out and testing features. Twitter announced back in June it was testing a feature called “Notes,” which will bring long-form writing to the social media platform without worrying about character limits.

Last week, the social media platform shared it was testing another feature called “CoTweets” that will allow Twitter users to collaborate on tweets.

The one feature everyone wants and is still asking for, the Edit Button is in the works according to Twitter but has yet to see the light of day.

While Unmentioning is not the Edit Button, this is a feature we all could use because we all get stuck in a Twitter thread now and then.

Photo: SOPA Images / Getty