Dave East “What Y’all Want,” French Montana & Ayoud “Slidin” & More | Daily Visuals 7.22.22

Dave East been keeping a low profile for a minute but today the Harlem representative comes through with some new heat on an old banger.

Borrowing’s Eve’s instrumental to her classic “What Ya Want,” Dave East gives it the East Mix treatment and spits his bars over the Swizz beat while rolling through NYC with his peoples and taking in this sweltering summer temperatures.

Keeping the scene in NYC, French Montana links up with Ayoud to creep through the Big Apple in some exotic automobiles and spiffy bubble jackets for the clip to “Slidin.” Judging from the attire this video was shot sometime in June when it was still cold. Goddamn climate change.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from the RZA, Southside and Lil Durk, and more.

DAVE EAST – “WHAT Y’ALL WANT (EAST MIX)”

FRENCH MONTANA & AYOUB – “SLIDIN”

RZA (BOBBY DIGITAL) – “COWARDS”

SOUTHSIDE & LIL DURK – “SAVE ME”

RZA (BOBBY DIGITAL) – “SOMETHING GOING ON”

CENTRL CEE – “DOJA”

22GZ – “SNIPER GANG FREESTYLE PT. 2”

MOZZY – “IF YOU LOVE ME”